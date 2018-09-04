Sinking boat causes fuel spill in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A sinking boat caused a fuel spill Tuesday near a marina in Dania Beach, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Fire Rescue, said that around 1 p.m., officials tracked a large fuel sheen back to the sinking vessel -- a 50-foot sport fisherman boat called the Wooden Nickel -- at the Dania Beach Marina in the 100 block of Beach Road. The boat spilled around 20 gallons of fuel in the Intracoastal Waterway, Kane said.

The U.S. Coast Guard will oversee the cleanup, Kane said.

"We're accessing the discharge after the vessel sank. We're looking at getting some boom around the vessel to contain the fuel spill," said Lt. Cmdr. Scott Farr of Coast Guard. We'll continue to monitor the situation to mitigate any impacts to the environment or public safety."

It was unclear who owned the Wooden Nickel.

