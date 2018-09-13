Sketch released of man who shot victim during home invasion in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office released a sketch Thursday of a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred during a home invasion.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter, the gunman followed a visitor around 9:20 p.m. Sept. 1 as he walked to the victim's home near the 2800 block of North Course Drive.

Carter said in a news release that the victim saw the gun barrel enter through the opening of the doorway and shut the door forcefully on the gunman.

Despite his efforts to keep the gunman out, authorities said the gunman fired multiple rounds into the home, striking the victim several times.

The victim was taken to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured in the shooting, Carter said.

Anyone with information about the gunman's identity is asked to call Detective Eric Versteeg at 954-321-4224. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

