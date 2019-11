PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A small plane crashed Tuesday morning at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The single-engine Cessna was in the grass median next to the runway.

According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the plane is registered to the Delaware Trust Company in Wilmington, Delaware.

It wasn't immediately known how the plane crashed or if anyone was injured.



