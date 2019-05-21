Small plane makes emergency landing on Krome Avenue

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday morning on Krome Avenue near U.S. Highway 27.

Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg said Terry Cress was flying from Immokalee on the way to North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines when the engine of the Piper PA-28 started making some strange noises.

Cress decided not to chance it and landed the plane in a turning lane along busy Krome Avenue.

The plane landed in the northbound lanes, just north of the Miami-Dade County line.

Cress and his passenger were not injured.

