Solomon Stinson in jail after allegedly shooting at police

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A former Miami-Dade County school board member accused of shooting at police officers in Pembroke Pines is now in jail.

Solomon Stinson was transferred to the main Broward County jail Thursday night. He had been at Memorial Hospital West since Sunday's shooting.

Stinson, 81, faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Pembroke Pines police Capt. Adam Feiner said Stinson got into an argument with a man about a parking space outside the AMC movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.

Feiner said Stinson shot the back window of the man's car and drove away.

When officers spotted Stinson fleeing the area and followed him, Stinson opened fire at pursuing officers near Flamingo Road and Johnson Street, Feiner said.

Officers returned fire and Stinson eventually lost control of his car, crashing into a wooded area, where the car caught fire, Feiner said.

Stinson tried to run but was eventually taken into custody, Feiner said. He wasn't shot.

No officers were injured in the shootout.

Stinson, who served 14 years on the school board before retiring in 2010, was expected to appear in bond court Friday morning.

