Some Broward residents say 'No!' to Florida Gun show in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A gun show is coming to Pembroke Pines, but some residents and commissioners said that after the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio they don't want it.

The opponents said they are concerned about the "gun show loophole," the private gun sales that happen at some shows don’t require background checks.

The organizer of the Florida Gun shows said this won't stop the event from happening this weekend. He said his sellers are licensed dealers, who adhere to regulations that require background checks and waiting periods.

After the 2018 Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fort Lauderdale residents protested against the Florida Gun shows event. City leaders in Fort Lauderdale are now in a battle to ban gun shows for good.

