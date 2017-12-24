Speeding motorcyclist dies in crash in Deerfield Beach, officials say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A speeding motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said Andre Montoya, 33, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle just before 11 a.m. in the 100 block of North Powerline Road when the motorcycle collided with a car that was making a left turn into a nearby shopping center.

Concepcion said investigators believe Montoya, of Boca Raton, was speeding and that it was contributing factor in the crash.

Concepcion said Montoya was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car and her passenger were not hurt in the crash, Concepcion said.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.