Stabbing victim gives chase to attacker, but deputies find him first, authorities say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A stabbing victim pursued his attacker late Friday from Fort Lauderdale to Lauderhill, where the suspect bailed out of his car and was eventually arrested by Broward County sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said Jacobie Jackson, 26, was stabbed in Fort Lauderdale sometime Friday night. Jackson got in his car and gave chase to his attacker, 51-year-old Kirk Thomas, Carter said. During the chase, around 11:30 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stabbing and joined the pursuit.

With both Jackson and deputies in pursuit, Thomas bailed out of his car near Northwest 52nd Avenue and Northwest 14th Place in Lauderhill and fled on foot. When police caught up with him, Thomas fought with deputies but was eventually taken into custody.

Although the stabbing happened in Fort Lauderdale, the Broward County Sheriff's Office is handling the case because it was involved in the pursuit and made the arrest, Carter said.

