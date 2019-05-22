Stabbing victim walks into Sunrise laundromat for help

SUNRISE, Fla. - A man walked into a Sunrise laundromat Wednesday morning suffering from stab wounds, a witness told Local 10 News.

It happened at the Fresh & Clean laundromat on West Oakland Park Boulevard.

An employee said a bleeding man walked in and asked to use the phone, leaving a trail of blood inside the store.

She said the man didn't say who stabbed him.

According to Sunrise police, the victim had been stabbed in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and 56th Avenue in Lauderhill before going to the laundromat for help.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries, which police said are not life-threatening.

Authorities said the victim has undergone surgery and is speaking with detectives.

