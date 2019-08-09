Strange odor temporarily shuts down Pembroke Park business

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A strange odor temporarily shut down a business Friday morning in Pembroke Park, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said.

According to Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane, workers reported an unusual smell just after 8 a.m. that was emanating from inside Reagan Industries.

The company, which is located at 1901 SW 31st Ave., specializes in vehicle parts distribution and reported the unusual odor just after 8am.

"The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Hazardous Materials Team located the source of the odor just after 9:15, which was believe to be a faulty industrial battery," Kane said in an email.

Kane said the business was ventilated and returned back to management just before 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no nearby businesses were affected by the odor.

