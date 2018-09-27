Student accused of bringing knife to Sunrise high school for protection

SUNRISE, Fla. - An 18-year-old student at Piper High School in Sunrise is accused of bringing a knife to school this week for protection.

According to an arrest report, Assistant Principal Colleen Hogan had a meeting Tuesday with Maurice Peterkin regarding a fight he was involved in after school last Friday.

Police said Peterkin quickly ran into the men’s bathroom when Hogan was transporting him from his class, causing Hogan to believe he was trying to hide a weapon.

According to the arrest report, Hogan had a security specialist at the school check the bathroom, but no weapon was found.

Hogan then had the security specialist search Peterkin's backpack, at which time a silver steak knife and plastic bag with cigarette remnants were found, police said.

Authorities said Peterkin claimed he was carrying the knife for protection.

He appeared in court Thursday, where his attorney said the student felt he needed protection because he had recently been jumped by other students at the school.

Peterkin faces one count of possession of a weapon on school property.

