Student arrested after 'joking' about having gun in car, Pembroke Pines police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after making a joke that he left his gun in his car, authorities said.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the student from Pembroke Pines Charter High School made the threat following a Code Red drill.

"Guys, I left my gun in my car. You get to live another day," the teen allegedly told his peers.

Police said the teacher alerted the school's administration, who then contacted the school's School Resource Officer.

Police said the teen was detained as Officer John Mulcahy searched his vehicle, finding no weapons.

Police said the teen admitted to making the threat but said that it was just a joke and he didn't have any intention to do harm to anyone.

Regardless, police arrested the boy on a second-degree felony charge of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

"We are once again asking our local parents to please speak with your children about making threats of this nature," police said in a news release. "All threats made against our schools will be taken seriously, and will be swiftly investigated by our department."



