Student stabs classmate with scissors at Nova High School, police say

DAVIE, Fla. - A student used a pair of scissors to attack another student during a fight at Nova High School on Friday afternoon, according to the Davie Police Department.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the school at 3600 College Ave., and paramedics found a teenage boy with a wounded leg and took him to Westside Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses said the fight was after teachers dismissed students about 4:20 p.m., near the portables. Officers found and questioned the attacker.

The response at Nova High School prompted authorities to lockdown Nova Southeastern University at 3301 College Avenue. A university spokesperson used social media to urge students to avoid the area and issued the all clear about 5 p.m.

NSU Alert: All Clear. An incident happened at Nova High School, not at Nova Southeastern University. — Nova Southeastern U. (@NSUFlorida) October 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.