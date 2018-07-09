Subcontractor working on power lines nearly struck by lightning

COOPER CITY, Fla. - A subcontractor for Florida Power and Light was nearly struck by lightning Monday afternoon while working on power lines in Cooper City, officials said.

James Barron, vice president for human resources for Pike Electric, said the 27-year-old man was suspended in a utility bucket near Stirling Road and North Lake Boulevard when lightning struck a power pole just few feet away from him.

Barron said the man was not hurt, but he was shaken up by the near miss. Paramedics took the man to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood for observation.

Another man was burned in the incident, but he declined medical treatment, Kane said.

