Sunrise officers fatally shoot man amid domestic dispute, deputies say

SUNRISE, Fla. - Broward County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after Sunrise Police Department officers shot and killed a man last week while responding to a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said Sunrise police officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance around 10 p.m. Friday at a home in the 9600 block of Northwest 24th Court. When the officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Karl Nilsen was having a "psychotic episode," police said.

Nilsen was armed with a gun and would not drop his weapon, Oglesby said.

Witnesses said that the officers shot Nilsen after he refused to comply with the officers' verbal commands, Oglesby said.

Paramedics with Sunrise Fire Rescue pronounced Nilsen dead at the scene.

It's routine practice for the Broward County Sheriff's Department to investigate shootings involving Sunrise Police Department officers. The officers were not identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Bryan Tutler at 954-0321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

