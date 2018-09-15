Sunrise police arrest 2 teens in carjacking outside Sawgrass Mills

SUNRISE, Fla. - Sunrise police have arrested two teenagers accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint outside Sawgrass Mills last weekend.

According to a police report, the 40-year-old victim had just finished her shift at the mall around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when she was approached from behind by the boys, 15 and 14, in the parking lot near the Avenue 3 entrance.

At gunpoint, the victim gave them her iPhone X, her Apple Watch off her wrist and her purse, authorities said.

One robber held a handgun while the other rummaged through the victim's purse, police said. They left the purse, but took her car keys and wallet and made off with her red Nissan Rogue, police said.

On Monday, the teens crashed the Nissan Rogue while driving in the 2600 block of Northwest Ninth Street in Fort Lauderdale, according to the arrest report. The teens bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot, the report said.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the teens running from the scene of the crash, the report said.

A day after the crash, one of the teens turned himself into the Broward Sheriff's Office and confessed to the carjacking, police said. On Wednesday, the victim correctly picked the other boy out of photo lineup and he was arrested at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale later that day, the report said.

