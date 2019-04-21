Sunrise police officer crashes patrol car to avoid animal, officials say

SUNRISE, Fla. - A Sunrise police officer was hurt early Sunday when the officer crashed his patrol car into a median and then a tree while trying to avoid an animal on the road, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Sunrise Police Department said the officer was driving in the 5300 block of Nobb Hill Road just before 5 a.m. when he swerved to avoid the animal. The crash caused major damage to the patrol car, shattering the windshield and buckling the passenger side of the vehicle.

Paramedics transported the officer to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. His condition was not disclosed but police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the animal was not hurt in the crash.

