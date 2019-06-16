Sunrise woman arrested for animal cruelty

SUNRISE, Fla. - A Sunrise woman was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after her dog was found living in horrid conditions.

Lisamarie Charles, 38, was taken into custody Saturday after police were tipped off her pit bull was living in a small, filthy cage and covered in its own feces.

The dog's living conditions were first noticed by a maintenance worker who was in Charles' apartment fixing an air filter.

After Oasis Apartments property management was notified about the dog, Charles was advised she would be evicted within a week because tenants are not allowed to have pit bulls on the premises.

Upon entering the apartment that reeked of urine and feces, police found the dog in a cage that would not allow it to stand upright with bones protruding through its skin.

The dog, which appeared to be about 30 lbs. underweight, also had blood coming through the nose and tail. The arrest report says it was apparent the dog was subjected to "long periods of repeated malnutriton and mistreatment."

Charles is also accused of failing to provide proper medical care and nutrition to the dog.

Charles signed the dog over to 100+ Abandoned Dogs of the Everglades, an animal rescue group in South Florida who brought him to a 24-hour animal hospital.

Amy Roman of 100+ Abandoned Dogs says Broward County Animal Services was first notified about the dog, but refused to take it in.

"We were told again that they are full and are not picking up any dogs from cruelty." said Roman. "That’s unacceptable."

The dog has since been named McCarthy after the police officer who rescued him.

McCarthy will be available for adoption immediately.

“He has a long road to recovery, but we are confident he will make a full recovery,” says Roman.

