Surveillance video captures driver plowing into Oakland Park home

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A South Florida homeowner's surveillance cameras captured a violent crash Sunday night in Oakland Park.

Robert Newell told Local 10 News he had just installed the cameras the day before.

Newell said he was at his neighbor's home around 8:30 p.m. when his new Ring doorbell alerted him of a commotion in front of his home.

"I thought, because sometimes the wind blows the leaves, and I'm just like, 'Oh, it's the leaves again.' You know?" Newell said.

But this time, it wasn't leaves triggering the system.

Instead, when Newell opened the app, he saw a pickup truck in his carport and people wandering around in the yard.

So he rewound the video.

The video showed that concerned drivers stopped and jumped out of their cars to see if the man was OK after the crash.

Newell said the driver, a man in his 40's, appeared to be very drunk.

"What was he thinking? I mean, that's not a beer or two. He said he had a couple beers. He told the police (that)," Newell said. "That's wasted."

Newell said the man was so intoxicated, bystanders had to help him into an ambulance.

According to a police report, the driver’s name is Rosa Zacarias Reyes and he already has two prior convictions on his record for driving under the influence.

Police said the man stunk like alcohol and they’ve now opened a criminal DUI investigation

"He could have killed somebody. It was pretty bad," Newell said.

Neighbors said the roundabout tends to confuse drivers at night, especially if they've been drinking.

They believe the man struck the median before swerving into the home.

The crash remains under investigation.

