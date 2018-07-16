Surveillance video captures officer confronting suspect in alleyway before shooting him

SUNRISE, Fla. - Surveillance video obtained Monday captured a Lauderhill police officer confronting a robbery suspect in an alleyway on Sunday before shooting him.

Authorities said Terrance Dagrin, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, was shot following a robbery that was reported about 9 a.m. Sunday at a Valero gas station in the 6000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise.

According to an arrest report, the victim passed the cashier a $100 bill through the small opening of a glass enclosure to pay for her gasoline.

During the transaction, Dagrin approached the victim and asked her for change, authorities said.

Sunrise police said the victim gave Dagrin some coins and then the clerk asked him to leave as she became increasingly weary about him.

Police said Dagrin then became belligerent, telling the clerk to mind her own business.

The clerk, who asked to be identified only as Misha, told the victim she didn't feel comfortable giving her the change, but the victim told the clerk she was late for church and needed to leave.

According to the arrest report, Misha passed the victim her change, but Dagrin grabbed it from her hands.

As the two struggled for the cash the clerk got out of the glass enclosure to help the victim and bring her inside, authorities said.

Police said Dagrin tried to follow the women inside the enclosure and told them, "I'm going to blow your heads off!"

Authorities said the women tried to push Dagrin out of the enclosure and struck him with a chair.

During the incident, Dagrin continuously reached for an object in his waistband and told the women that he had a gun, the arrest report stated.

Authorities said Dagrin grabbed cash from the counter before he fled the scene.

"She actually walked away with all her money," Misha said. "He walked away with some bruises."

Dagrin was found a short time later by a Lauderhill police officer, authorities said. Surveillance video shows the officer confronting Dagrin around 10 a.m. in an alley behind a strip mall in the 5500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard before shooting him.

The video does not show whether Dagrin was armed during the shooting, as he appears to be behind a wall.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately released.

Police said Dagrin was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

Dagrin faces one count of armed robbery.

