Surveillance video shows more footage of Hallandale Beach police officers beating suspect

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Surveillance video from an auto parts store captured two Hallandale Beach police officers beating a suspected thief they eventually arrested.

A witness posted cellphone video of part of the encounter to Twitter Thursday, but the surveillance video from a nearby auto parts store showed even more of the beating at Max's Car Wash at 903 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., east of Interstate 95.

The suspect, identified as Daniel James Dunkelberger, 27, is seen in the video being struck in the back of the head by one of the officers with a police baton before the three men appear to struggle on the ground, not in clear view of the camera.

Dunkelberger is then seen appearing to try to get away from the officers as one of them grabs him by the shirt.

Dunkelberger leaned against the police cruiser, putting his hands out and covering his head for a moment in defense before he was struck again with the police baton on the side of his head.

The officers, who were heard on the cellphone video telling Dunkelberger to get on the ground, struck him multiple times in the legs with their batons before Dunkelberger was eventually pushed to the ground.

The officers involved in the rough arrest were identified as Jaime Cerna, who has been with the department for 11 years, and Richard Allen, who has been with the department for 35 years.

According to an arrest report, a man saw Dunkelberger reach into his car and steal a cellphone and charger. Police arrived moments later and said they stunned him with a taser as he tried to run away.

The incident has sparked controversy in South Florida, with some believing the officers used excessive force, while others believe Dunkelberger was resisting arrest and the officers had to do what they had to do.

The Hallandale Beach Police Department suspended both officers Thursday, but asked for patience while detectives "conduct a thorough and objective internal affairs investigation."

Authorities said they are working to obtain all surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

Dunkelberger faces charges of burglary and resisting an officer without violence.

