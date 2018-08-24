Suspect arrested after repeatedly pistol-whipping man in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. - A suspect was arrested this week after pistol-whipping a man at a convenience store in Davie, authorities announced Friday.

Surveillance video shows the victim leaving the A-Z convenience store at 13080 State Road 84 on Sunday when he was confronted by two men as he was opening the door.

The men, one of whom was identified by police as Roberto Gonzalez, also known as "Ghost," began to strike the victim, causing the three to fight inside the store.

At one point, a pistol fell out of Gonzalez's waistband, and he picked it up and repeatedly struck the victim in the head with it, authorities said.

Surveillance video shows a woman trying to stop the fight, but the other attacker pushes her away.

Police said Gonzalez fled the scene, but was found hiding in a nearby bar.

Authorities said the pistol was also found hidden in the bar and confiscated by police.

Gonzalez was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

Police said Gonzalez has since bonded out of jail.

According to Davie police, Gonzalez has been arrested by the agency multiple times, including on an aggravated assault with a firearm charge in July.

The motive for the most recent attack was not clear.

