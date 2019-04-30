Suspect crashes stolen truck after police chase on I-95

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A suspect driving a stolen pickup truck had to be rescued Tuesday morning after leading police on a chase that ended in a rollover crash on an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Hallandale Beach, police said.

The crash occurred on the southbound I-95 off-ramp to Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Pembroke Pines police said an officer spotted the stolen truck near Pembroke Road and Arcadia Drive and attempted a traffic stop.

Police said the suspect intentionally rammed the truck into the officer's cruiser and drove away.

The truck eventually crashed into a fence and landed on its side next to the I-95 off-ramp to Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Rescuers freed the suspect from the cab of the truck. He was taken into custody and being treated for his injuries.

BREAKING: crews working to free driver after vehicle flipped. This is off the I95 SB exit to Hallandale Beach Blvd. @WPLGLocal10 #breaking #tvnews pic.twitter.com/kFzxSdxaTT — Andrew J. Perez (@AndrewPerezWPLG) April 30, 2019

The southbound off-ramp to Hallandale Beach Boulevard was closed during the rescue and subsequent investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.