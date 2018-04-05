Suspect in custody after barricading themselves inside apartment, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A person who was possibly armed with a knife has been safely taken into custody after they barricaded themselves inside an apartment in Pembroke Pines, authorities said Thursday.

Police said they responded to an apartment building at 1300 St. Charles Place just after 9 a.m. after receiving a report about a "domestic incident."

No other details were immediately released.

