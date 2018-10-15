Suspect in custody after threat made to Nova Middle, Nova High

DAVIE, Fla. - A suspect is in custody after a threat was made against Nova Middle and Nova High School in Davie, according to police.

The post was made Sunday on Instagram and included threats of violence and pictures of guns, along with the question, "Who's ready to die?"

A call went out to parents Sunday night from Nova Middle's principal notifying them of the threat and letting them know police were investigating.

It's unclear if the person in custody is a student.

Davie police said officers will be on campus Monday.

