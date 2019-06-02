Suspect in custody after firing on police officers in Pembroke Pines, authorities say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A suspect is in custody after opening fire on police officers Sunday afternoon in Pembroke Pines, authorities confirmed.

Pembroke Pines police said the incident started after the suspect was involved in a dispute with at least one person in the parking lot of the Pembroke Lakes Mall, near the AMC movie theater.

Police said officers spotted the suspect's vehicle and chased after it.

According to authorities, the suspect fired at two officers before eventually losing control of the vehicle in the area of 140th Avenue and Sheridan Street.

"Once the officers were in the area, they took a perimeter position in the area and they were able to observe the suspect laying down, and they could also observe the firearm that he had in his possession near him," Capt. Al Xiques said.

No one else is believed to be involved or at large, authorities said.

Police said the suspect and officers were not injured in the shooting.

Westbound and eastbound lanes of Sheridan Street remain closed in the area. Flamingo Road and Taft Street will also be temporarily shutdown, due to the extensive crime scene in the area, police said.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.