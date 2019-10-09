Suspects crash stolen vehicle, flee on foot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two men were apprehended after reportedly fleeing an accident after they lost control of a stolen vehicle authorities believe was used in several burglaries.

The pair reportedly drove a white sedan into the yard of a Fort Lauderdale resident in the 1400 block of Northeast 17th Court.

The men fled the scene on foot.

According to residents near the incident, police officers instructed them to stay indoors as they searched for the men with K-9 units.

Shortly after the search, the two suspects were apprehended.

This is a developing story.

