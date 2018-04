PARKLAND, Fla. - A suspicious package found Friday morning at the Broward Sheriff's Office's district office in Parkland was determined to be a box of bracelets, authorities said.

A BSO representative said the agency's bomb squad responded to the building at 6650 N. University Drive to inspect the box and discovered that there was nothing dangerous inside.

No other details were immediately released.

