PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious package that was found on the street in Pembroke Park.

A BSO spokeswoman said the package was discovered shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

BSO's bomb squad and Homeland Security officials responded to the scene.

It's unclear what the package contained, but authorities cleared the scene shortly before 11 a.m.

