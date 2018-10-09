Suspicious person returns to scene of hit-and-run crash to pick up car parts

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Detectives were back at a home in Pembroke Pines Tuesday, days after a woman was pinned between two cars by a hit-and-run driver.

"We don't want this to happen again to anybody in the neighborhood," the victim, Octavia Tirado, said.

The crash occurred Friday night in Tirado’s driveway off Southwest 64th Way.

Surveillance cameras showed the driver speeding down the street before it slammed into a pickup truck in Tirado's driveway. They truck then shifted over toward the other car in the driveway, pinning Tirado between the vehicles, she said.

Since the story aired Monday on Local 10 News, tips have been pouring in from neighbors, who have been sharing names and addresses possibly tied to the young driver who fled the scene.

"They have enough evidence that they should catch this person," Tirado said.

Tirado said the driver was in a silver Nissan Sentra with black rims and there’s damage to the front of the car.

She said her 5-year-old son was nearly hit when the car ran off the road and into her front yard, but her husband pushed him out of the way.

Tirado claims someone came to her yard days later to pick up car parts that had been left behind. She said neighbors spotted the suspicious vehicle and followed the driver.

Tirado has since passed the information to police.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

