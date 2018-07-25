SUV stolen with child inside at Pembroke Park gas station, authorities say

WEST PARK, Fla. - A 4-year-old boy was found safe Wednesday shortly after an SUV the child was sitting in was stolen in Pembroke Park, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said the boy's mother made a brief stop just before 7:45 a.m. at a Marathon gas station at 5551 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

After getting out of the vehicle, someone jumped into her white Mitsubishi Outlander and drove away with her son in the back seat, authorities said.

Deputies and officers from Miramar, Hollywood and Hallandale Beach joined in the search for the boy and the SUV.

Concepcion said a BSO sergeant learned the boy's mother had left her cellphone in the vehicle, and the sergeant was able to use the Find My Phone feature to locate the stolen SUV.

The SUV was found within 12 minutes of the 911 call at the Home Depot parking lot on State Road 7 and Pembroke Road, Concepcion said.

Authorities said the boy wasn't harmed and has been reunited with his mother.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further details is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

