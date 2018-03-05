Body found inside van after SWAT team swarms Sunrise parking lot

SUNRISE, Fla. - A body believed to be that of a Vero Beach murder suspect was found Monday inside a van in a parking lot near the Sawgrass Mills mall, police said.

Sunrise police SWAT team members swarmed the Rooms To Go parking lot, where the van was parked.

Police told Local 10 News that Vero Beach murder suspect Pedro Torres was believed to be inside the vehicle.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Torres killed his wife at a Vero Beach home before fleeing to South Florida.

It isn't clear how long the body may have been in the van.

Flamingo Road wa shut down in the area during the investigation.

