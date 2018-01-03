Tamarac 7-Eleven sells winning Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million

TAMARAC, Fla. - While no one won the $361 million Mega Million jackpot Tuesday night, someone did buy a ticket worth $4 million from a 7-Eleven in Tamarac, the Florida Lottery said.

That ticket matched all five white numbers (01-42-47-64-70), but failed to match the Mega Ball (22). Nidia Tew, a spokeswoman for the Florida Lottery, said the ticket buyer has yet to claim the prize.

Tew said normally the prize would be $1 million, but the ticket buyer paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier option, which can increase the value of a no-jackpot prize by a factor of two, three, four, or five.

The store, in in the 3100 block of West Commercial Boulevard, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, Tew said.

The Mega Millions will hold its next drawing Friday night with the jackpot now at $418 million.

Powerball, another national lottery game sold in Florida, is also offering a large jackpot. On Wednesday night, a $460 million prize will be up for grabs, making it the 11th-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

While Mega Millions and Powerball are known for big payouts, this is the first time that the games have boasted jackpots over $400 million at the same time.

Both Mega Millions and Powerball have adjusted their odds in recent years to encourage larger jackpots. The changes have made the games much more unlikely but much more profitable to win.

