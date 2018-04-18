Tamarac man accused of harassing, stalking female neighbor

TAMARAC, Fla. - A Tamarac man was arrested Tuesday for harassing and stalking a female neighbor, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, on April 7, the victim was sleeping at her home in the 4500 block of Northwest 16th Avenue when she was awakened by Martin Barillas, 37, who was outside her bedroom window calling out, "Open your legs," and telling the victim to masturbate.

Deputies said the victim, who was in fear, stayed still as Barillas said the same thing to her two more times.

According to the arrest report, the victim eventually got up from her bed and watched the screen of her security monitor to see who was outside.

Deputies said the woman saw Barillas hiding by the side of her vehicle and recognized him as someone who lives two doors down from her home.

Authorities said Barillas eventually went home.

Security footage from another neighbor shows that Barillas has engaged in similar behavior toward the victim on two separate occasions, deputies said.

Authorities said the victim has suffered substantial emotional distress from Barillas' actions and has filed a restraining order against him.

Barillas faces one count of stalking.

