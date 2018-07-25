Tamarac man stabs stepfather to death, calls him 'the devil,' deputies say

TAMARAC, Fla. - A Tamarac man stabbed his stepfather to death Tuesday because he thought the victim was "the devil," authorities said.

Jonathan Lauf, 32, faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said Lauf killed 60-year-old John Licausi inside their apartment in the 9000 block of Lime Bay Boulevard.

A few hours later, around 8:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report that Lauf had killed Licausi, Carter said. When deputies arrived at the home, Lauf was arrested without incident, Carter said.

