Teen accused of shooting Checkers worker because restaurant had closed

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was arrested this week after deputies said he shot a employee of a Pembroke Park Checkers in late July because he was upset that the restaurant had closed.

Albert Ponce, 17, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Deputies said he will be tried as an adult.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said Ponce drove to the restaurant in the 4000 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard around 4 a.m. on July 26 just as two employees were walking out after closing.

From his car, Ponce asked the employees if he could get some food, Oglesby said. When the employee said the restaurant was closed, Ponce opened fire, striking one of the workers in the leg, Oglesby said.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Oglesby said a woman inside the car at the time of the shooting isn't facing any charges.

Ponce is currently being held on $50,000 bond at the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

