Teen hurt during knife fight at Boyd Anderson High School

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A teenager was hurt after another teen pulled out a knife during a fight at a Lauderdale Lakes school.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said deputies were called to a fight at Boyd Anderson High School about 1:40 p.m.

"During the altercation, one of the two juveniles produced a knife," Carter said. "He is now detained."

Another teen suffered "a minor injury" during the fight, Carter said. It wasn't immediately clear if the teen was being treated.

According to students at the school, the fight occurred in the parking lot around dismissal time.

Detectives with the violent crimes unit are investigating the incident.

"School staff and law enforcement responded quickly and followed all proper protocols," Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew said in a statement. "The school is cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation of this situation."

