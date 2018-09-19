Teen placed on home detention after allegedly joking about having gun in car

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy accused of joking to his fellow high school students about having a gun in his car appeared in juvenile court Wednesday where he was ordered to be on home detention until at least his next hearing.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the student made the threat following a Code Red drill Tuesday at Pembroke Pines Charter High School.

"Guys, I left my gun in my car. You get to live another day," the teen allegedly told his peers.

Police said the teen's teacher alerted the school's administration, who then contacted the school's School Resource Officer.

Police said the student was detained as Officer John Mulcahy searched his vehicle, finding no weapons.

Police said the teen admitted to making the threat but said that it was just a joke and he didn't have any intention to do harm to anyone.

Regardless, police arrested the teen on a second-degree felony charge of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

He is not allowed to return to school at this time and has been ordered to stay off social media and have no contact with the students he allegedly made the threat to. He is also not allowed to possess any weapons.

The teen's next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8.



