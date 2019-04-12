Teen sports fan battling brain cancer gets Hummer tricked out, meets Giants player

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Make-A-Wish Southern Florida granted a special wish Friday to a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who has been battling brain cancer.

Joshua Rhodes, an 18-year-old senior at the Parkland school, was shocked when he saw his 2006 Hummer H3 tricked out with his favorite NFL team. His Hummer also got new wheels and a new sound system.

"I love it," Rhodes said.

It was everything Rhodes wished for during his long battle with brain cancer and chemotherapy.

"This thing is like a gift from the heavens," he said while laughing.

But Make-A-Wish Southern Florida made the epic surprise even bigger for the New York Giants fan by bringing in a member of Rhodes' favorite team, Giants defensive lineman John Jenkins.

"For him to go through the things that he's going through right now and my adversity that I've gone through in my life, he's giving me hope," Jenkins said.

'He's the first one I've ever met and that's why when he came out of the car, I was like this, because I never thought I would actually see a Giants player in real life," Rhodes said.





