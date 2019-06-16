Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A boy was taken to a hospital after a shooting Saturday in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred about 4:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A 16-year-old boy was walking out of a store with his brother when someone came up and shot the boy in the head, according to the boy's family.

The boy's brother and friend tried rushing him to Broward Health North but lost control of their car and slammed into a wall on an exit ramp.

The boy was eventually brought to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in recovery.

The brother and friend of the teen who were involved in the crash are expected to be OK.

Friends and family said the boy who was shot was an up-and-coming rapper who has thousands of followers on social media.

