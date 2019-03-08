Thief asks employees what they would do if he stole liquor from store, deputies say

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who stole five bottles of liquor from a store in Oakland Park.

The incident was captured on surveillance video on the night of Feb. 12 at an ABC Fine Wine and Spirits at 3355 N. Federal Highway in Oakland Park.

According to deputies, the thief grabbed a cooler bag and filled it with two bottles of whiskey, two bottles of tequila and a bottle of vodka.

Deputies said he then made his way to the registers and asked two employees what they might do if he decided to walk out without paying for the items.

One of the employees said he would call the police, at which time the thief made a run for it, authorities said.

Deputies said there was a brief struggle with one of the employees, who fell to the ground before the thief got away.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-4547. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

