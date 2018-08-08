Thief caught on camera pilfering wallet left behind at Little Caesars

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. - Davie police are searching for a woman who stole money from a wallet left on a counter at a Southwest Ranches Little Caesars restaurant.

Davie police released video from the store's security cameras on this week in hopes someone can identify the woman.

A customer accidentally left her wallet on the counter of the restaurant after picking up some food on July 21, police said. Sometime later, a young woman with long dark hair entered the restaurant in the 6800 block of Dykes Road and spotted the wallet, the video shows. The woman removes some cash from the wallet while she waits for her order.

Once she receives her order, the woman goes back into the wallet, takes more cash and then places the wallet back on the counter.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

