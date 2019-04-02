Thief caught on camera stealing trailer from Cooper City church

COOPER CITY, Fla. - A thief was captured on surveillance video stealing a trailer from a church in Cooper City, which had all of the church's materials inside.

A building is rented out every Sunday by Square Root Church and the congregation kept all of its church supplies and furniture in a trailer, which was stolen Friday night from the building's parking lot.

Surveillance video captured the moment a thief hooked up the trailer onto the hitch of his pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

He then drove off on Southwest 55th Street.

The contents of the trailer included church signs, supplies, furniture and children's toys that had been collected over three years.

Every Sunday, the church transforms the rental space into a worship space, nursery and activity area.

Now with bare walls and floors, it no longer looks like the spiritual sanctuary the congregation of about 200 is accustomed to seeing every Sunday.

"They can steal the trailer but they can't steal the Lord. We came in here and we worshipped and we did what we do because what we do is not based inside of an outfit," pastor Daniel Rios said.

Worshippers sat on the floor for the church's latest service and improvised activities for the children.

They said they just want their things back and for their services to be back to normal, especially in time for Easter Sunday.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

