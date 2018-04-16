Thief posing as customer robs Metro PCS store at knifepoint

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A man posing as a customer robbed a Metro PCS employee at knifepoint in Oakland Park, authorities said.

The robbery was reported just before 3 p.m. April 7 at the Metro PCS store at 2312 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a news release that the thief entered the store and asked an employee about cellphone plans.

The clerk signed into a computer to get the information as the man appeared to be waiting patiently.

But surveillance video then shows him walking behind the sales counter, pulling out a knife and demanding money from the employee.

Detectives believe the thief is familiar with the store's operations because he inquired about another worker who had just left.

The video shows the thief and the employee two disappear from view at one point as authorities said the robber took iPhones and cash from a safe. He also demanded that the employee open a cash register from which he took more money, Oglesby said.

Authorities said the robber left through a back door and a witness saw him jump a fence and flee into a mobile home park before heading south.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4270. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

