Thief punctures Lauderhill family's inflatable Christmas display

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - This is the time of year when people show off their holiday spirit with creative decorations, but in one Lauderhill neighborhood, it appears someone was trying to steal some of the joy.

Every year, Kayla Livingston's mother goes all-out in decorating her home for her 13 grandchildren. Unfortunately, early Monday morning, someone decided to steal some of the display.

"It's unfortunate. The kids look forward to the decorations every evening, coming home from school," Livingston said.

But Santa's helpers weren't the only things watching. The home's doorbell camera captured the whole theft on video.

"He was pulling on the reindeer inflatable. He couldn't get the reindeer so he cut it, and then he just snatched the Minnie, Mickey and the PAW Patrol' inflatable," Livingston said.

The thief then dashed to a car and slowly drove away, the video shows.

The family is frustrated, but you might be surprised at what Livingston said when we asked whether she had a message for the person in the video.

"It looks like you needed it more. God bless and that's it. Happy holidays," she said. "I won't let him steal my joy or the kids' joy."

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

