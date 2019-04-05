Thief tries to buy $205 gift card with stolen debit card, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A thief recently tried to purchase a $205 gift card from a Walmart store with a stolen debit card, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

According to deputies, the Wells Fargo debit card was stolen the morning of March 22 from a woman's 2013 Nissan Sentra that was parked on Avon Lane in North Lauderdale.

Deputies said the victim returned to her car two hours after the car burglary and discovered that the driver's side window had been smashed in and her belt bag was open.

Her debit card was missing from the bag.

According to deputies, surveillance video from the Walmart Supercenter at 2300 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach shows a young man walking into the store about an hour after the burglary.

Deputies said the thief purchased a $1.44 candy bar with the stolen card before trying to use it to buy a $205 gift card.

While he got away with the candy bar, the second transaction was declined, authorities said.

Deputies said he then left the area in a white, four-door Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Detective Lisa Sokol at 954-722-5800, Ext. 216. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

