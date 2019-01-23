Thief uses cloned debit card to purchase $1,200 in money orders, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man they said used a cloned debit card to purchase $1,200 worth of money orders.

According to deputies, the victim, who lives in Georgia, received several notifications from her bank around 5 p.m. Jan. 4 that someone was trying to access her bank account from several locations in South Florida.

Deputies said surveillance video shows a man using the cloned debit card moments later at the customer service counter at the Publix at 1297 S. State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

Authorities said the thief had called the victim weeks before he stole her debit card information.

According to deputies, the man posed as a representative from her home security company and was able to get her bank account and personal information.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Thomas Gentile at 954-722-5800. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.





Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.