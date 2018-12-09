Thieves make off with donations for Broward children's charity

MARGATE, Fla. - A truck full of donations for the children's charity Tomorrow's Rainbow was stolen sometime this weekend outside the group's thrift store in Margate, police said.

Working with animals such as miniature horses and goats, Tomorrow's Rainbow helps children and their families cope with the loss of a loved one. The organization runs a thrift store in the 5400 block of West Sample Road to support the charity.

Abby Mosher started the charity in 2005 after her husband was killed in a car crash.

"I’m absolutely devastated that during the holidays, somebody would come and steal from a children’s charity and put us in a position where next year, it's only going to make it difficult for us to provide our services free of charge," Mosher said.

Mosher said the theft during the Christmas shopping season couldn't come at a worse time. The trailer was packed tight with donated items set to be sold at the store.

"This is our busiest time of the year, and so we want to be able to sell as much of the items that we can during the holiday season," Mosher said.

Mosher said the stolen vehicle was a large, white trailer with the Tomorrow's Rainbow logo on it.

"Hopefully somebody might see that and call it in and let us know," Mosher said.

Anyone with information about the truck is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.