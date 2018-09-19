Thieves steal $4,000 in tools from North Lauderdale landscaping business

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for two thieves who stole $4,000 worth of tools from a landscaping business in North Lauderdale.

The burglary occurred just before 3:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at A&K Landscaping in the 1000 block of SW 81st Terrace.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter, the pair used bolt cutters to bypass the padlock on a wooden fence.

Carter said the thieves then pried open the company's trailer and stole several tools, including two Stihl weed wackers, one Stihl pole saw, three Stihl leaf blowers, one Stihl chainsaw, one Stihl hedge trimmer and a gasoline canister.

Detectives believe one of the thieves is in his late teens, while the other is possibly in his early 20s.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Detective Lisa Sokol at 954-720-2251 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.