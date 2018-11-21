Thieves steal Dodge Charger from outside Davie home

DAVIE, Fla. - Davie police are searching for at least two thieves who stole a Dodge Charger earlier this month from the front of home.

The victim told police she got home around 5 p.m. Nov. 3 and thought she had placed her car keys in the garage.

But when she came outside again around 7 p.m., the keys and car were gone.

Surveillance video from a neighbor's home shows a black Honda or Acura with dark-tinted windows dropping off two people at the home in west Davie.

One of the thieves checked the doors on the car parked next to the Charger.

The second thief opened the unlocked door and started the car.

Police said the video shows that the thieves never entered the garage, so it appears the keys were left in the unlocked car.

The Charger was found the next day in Lauderdale Lakes by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



